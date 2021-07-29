Oct. 10, 1990 – July 22, 2021

Garrett Lee Christensen, 30, passed away July 22, 2021, in Lehi, Utah. He was born Oct. 10, 1990, in Henderson, Nevada, to Michael G. Christensen and Tifanie Henrie.

Garrett lived and was raised in Southern Utah. He loved all things outdoors. He loved camping, fishing and riding anything that was off road. Anyone who knew or loved him, knew that he had a huge personality, that was bigger than life. His smile and laugh were infectious. No one was a stranger to him, and if he met you once, he always knew your name and was your friend.

We love and miss him so much, but we are comforted knowing that we will see him again.

Garrett is survived by his parents, Michael G. (Jeanette) Christensen and Tifanie Henrie Christensen; his son Kaylen; his siblings: Michael R. (Erin) Christensen, Britney K. Christensen, Chantell (James) Gotcher, Dutch (Jessica) Staheli; and a lot of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a visitation prior from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will follow at the Washington City Cemetery, 300 Park View Drive, Washington, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

The family wishes to thank everyone for reaching out with all of the kind messages, prayers and donations.