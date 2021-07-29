July 8, 1944 – July 22, 2021

Bonnie Lee Altig passed away July 22, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada, after a very lengthy illness. She was born July 8, 1944, in Whittier, California, to Roy Albert Fralick and Valda Grace Fralick. Bonnie was raised in the Grace Brethren Church Whittier where she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior in her early years. Bonnie served God faithfully.

She worked for the United States Government in various positions such as administrative secretary and in bankruptcy. After numerous years, Bonnie retired from government service in 1999. She and her husband Steve moved to the mountains of Southern Utah (Duck Creek Village) where she helped and supported building Duck Creek Community Church. Alongside Steve, Bonnie led worship and quietly pastored those in the community for over 15 years leading many to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.

After retiring from church service, Bonnie authored and published a book about how God moved His people and blessed the building of Duck Creek Community Church. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Steven J. Altig and grandchild Ethan Altig.

She is survived by her brothers Nick Fralick and Lance Fralick; her sons, Wayne Allyn Altig of Spokane, Washington, and Steven M. Altig, Esq., of Las Vegas; her daughter Dr. Keri Leigh Altig of Las Vegas; her 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 conducted at Rose Hills Cemetery, Whittier, California.