Window film or solar screens? Jones Paint & Glass keeps homes cooler, more private

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It’s no secret that sunshine is plentiful in Southern Utah. While this abundance of warm, sunny days makes for a pleasant outdoor lifestyle all year long, it can also lead to problems with interiors.

If you’re seeking to minimize the effects of direct sunlight on your home, Jones Paint & Glass provides quality products at affordable prices and the expert know-how to make it happen. Their experienced technicians have applied film and solar screens to countless windows throughout the area.

“Whether it’s aesthetics or heat control or protecting the inside of the house, we’re prepared to meet all your needs,” said Sonny Reisig, a window film installer for Jones Paint & Glass.

Contemporary architecture emphasizes large window openings. While visually appealing, expansive panes of glass allow the desert heat to pour in and force the air conditioner to work overtime. Window film helps keep interiors looking and feeling fresh.

“The main reason people tint is to have a more comfortable environment,” Reisig said.

Jones Paint & Glass offers various shades and colors of tint as well as clear window film. Combined with the insulated glass of the window, clear film serves as an effective barrier against UV rays. However, Reisig recommends adding a bit of shading for privacy, which is often at a premium in communities where lots are placed close together. It also helps reduce glare.

Additionally, tinted film lowers the amount of ultraviolet light entering through the windows. The sun takes a toll on furniture, upholstery, artwork, wood flooring and blinds over time, and fixing discoloration or fading is costly.

“Window film protects the entirety of your investment,” Reisig said. “Whether residential or commercial, we have a wide array of films at our disposal.”

Jones Paint & Glass also installs custom solar screens. Mounted over the windows on the home’s exterior, solar screens block as much heat and sunlight as film.

Reisig, who has been installing window film on homes and businesses since 1988, said many homeowners prefer film because their views remain unobstructed. However, some customers prefer solar screens because they’re easy to remove when the weather cools down and more light and warmth are welcome. Solar screens from Jones Paint & Glass are mounted using quick fasteners and can be taken down in a matter of minutes for cleaning and storage in the garage until summer.

“It all depends on what your goals are,” Reisig said. “But either way you go, at Jones we can meet that need.”

Beyond window film and solar screens, Jones Paint & Glass offers a wide variety of home improvement products as well as commercial services and automotive glass repair. They’re the family-owned window, door, paint and glass store that Utahns have counted on for more than 80 years. The company operates seven locations across the state, including St. George and Cedar City, and employs over 200 industry experts.

Harold Jones founded the company in Provo in 1938 amid the economic turmoil of the Great Depression. His parents, believing in his vision, took out a $300 loan to help him get started and used their furniture as collateral. Despite minimal inventory and only himself as crew, his unwavering commitment to quality products and superior service soon had him competing with some of the largest providers in the area.

Decades later, Jones Paint & Glass has grown from a one-man show into a flourishing company serving residential and commercial customers across the Intermountain West. They continue to manufacture their signature line of vinyl windows in Utah. The business, now run by Jones’s grandson, upholds the core values on which it was founded.

If you’re looking for home improvement experts to help with your next project, reach out and see what Jones Paint & Glass has to offer.

