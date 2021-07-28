June 26, 1945 – April 10, 1970

Richard Keith Harder, age 76 passed away on July 26, 2021. He was born on June 26, 1945 in San Diego, California, to Gordon Harder and Marcella Shacklett. He married Sharyn Wilkins on April 10, 1970.

Richard had a zest for life and his greatest accomplishment is his family. His favorite activities include surfing, paddle boarding, golfing, swimming and biking. He loves the ocean and craved being outdoors. A family man to the core, he adored his wife and always stayed very connected to his three daughters and their families.

His grandchildren and great-grandchildren share a very special bond with him. He was a mentor, an educator and some would say a life coach. He loved to help, serve and inspire others and made friends everywhere he went. His wife Sharyn, his daughters and their families will miss him greatly. He was and will continue to be their whole world.

Funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on Saturday, July 31st at noon; located at 450 W. 3650 S., Washington, Utah, 84780.