TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Weekend events | July 30 – Aug. 1
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | SUMA After Hours | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Along University Boulevard, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. and Sunday, 1-3 p.m. | Serene Blossom Paint Night | Admission: $40 | Location: MoFACo, 55 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Chalk Paint Bring Your Own Project Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon to 2 p.m. | Rise Up for Children | Admission: Free | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Southern Utah Heritage Choir Auditions | Admission: Free | Location: Gentry Music & Arts, 771 S. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Reiki Level I | Admission: $125 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. | Reiki I Certification | Admission: $150 | Location: Awakened Soul, 50 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors Opening | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Deathtrap | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $15.99-$49.99 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Old Airport Drive-In Theatre | Admission: $8 | Location: Old St. George Airport, 317 S. Donlee Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | The Count of Monte Cristo Opening Night | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7-9 p.m. | Tarzan | Admission: $8-$18 | Location: Hurricane Fine Arts Building, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet | Admission: $23-$73 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Boeing-Boeing | Admission: $15-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Daddy Long Legs | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Looking Over the President’s Shoulder | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | School of Rock Preview | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Dino Discovery Day | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Car Wash Fundraiser | Admission: Free | Location: Primrose Retirement Communities, 5190 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Because Animals Matter Adoption Day | Admission: Free | Location: Anytime Fitness, 390 W. State St., Hurricane.
Music
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Norwegian Wood Acoustic Beatles Tribute | Admission: $40-$50 | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Friday, 7-8 p.m. | Kaden Larson | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Tabernacle, 18 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | Lisa Mac | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friction | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 9 p.m. | ZioNoiZ | Admission: Free | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call – Roaring ’20s Night Theme | Admission: $10-$40 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Summer Pet Party | Admission: Free | Location: The Modern Pet, 85 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-9 p.m. | Beerfest 2021 | Admission: Free | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: $12 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
