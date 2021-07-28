From a single passenger to an entire team, count on St. George Shuttle for safe, reliable transportation

St. George Shuttle bus, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of St. George Shuttle, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Find joy in the journey with St. George Shuttle. From business trips and special events to weekend getaways and family adventures, they’ve been driving people safely and comfortably to their destinations for 30 years.

St. George Shuttle has been on the road longer than any other transportation service in the area. The company offers a wide range of services, both shared and private, to meet customers’ needs. They can accommodate any fare, from a single passenger in a shared shuttle van or taxi to an entire sports team on board a luxury bus.

“Our promise is to do everything possible to make sure our passengers have a safe, reliable and comfortable trip,” vice president Zach Wade said.

Southern Utah’s original airport shuttle service, St. George Shuttle was created to help local travelers reach domestic and international destinations via McCarran International Airport. They started with just one shuttle a day from St. George to Las Vegas.

Today the company schedules 26 daily runs between the two cities as well as 10 runs each day between St. George and Salt Lake City. They also offer routes to Zion National Park and northern Utah with stops in many communities along the way.

“The company has grown from a shuttle company to a full transportation stop,” Wade said.

St. George Shuttle provides executive or economy shuttle service, taxi service and limo service as well as chartered buses for group tours and special events. Vehicles are spacious and comfortable, offering a first-class experience without the premium price.

The Executive Shuttle division operates a fleet of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans with individual captain’s chairs and plenty of legroom. Device charging stations, water and snacks are provided. Shuttles run thrice daily at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. George Taxi serves St. George and surrounding areas with quick, affordable transportation. Book a taxi to pick you up or drop you off at the St. George Shuttle office anytime.

If you’re planning group travel for a corporate event, sports game or school function, charter a medium or full-size motor coach from St. George Shuttle. Book a bus to Las Vegas, Salt Lake City or virtually anywhere else. All buses have reclining leather seats with Wi-Fi and TV service.

The company also charters luxury sedans and SUVs, allowing customers to travel in style to slightly out-of-the-way destinations like Brian Head, Kanab or Moab. And make your next event extra special with limo service.

Ultimately, the safety of every passenger has always been and will always be top priority. Wade said their drivers are the face of the company, so they only hire the best. Ensuring drivers are experienced, properly trained and courteous translates into a positive experience for passengers that keeps them booking again and again.

St. George Shuttle is owned by Christopher Jordan Wade and his wife, Sheena Wade, who took over the business in 2008 and have continually elevated the passenger experience by only buying the best assets in the transportation industry. Through the years, the company has become synonymous with quality transportation – Zach Wade said locals simply refer to them as “the shuttle.”

Wade said the company is built on three key principles: safety, customer service and giving back. From their 24/7 reservations call center to how each passenger is treated, everyone at St. George Shuttle prides themselves on how they take care of their customers.

They listen to passengers by reviewing and responding to customer feedback on a daily basis. Continuous improvement breeds success, Wade said, adding that the company is constantly finding ways to make themselves the very best in their industry.

As the community grows, St. George Shuttle plans to keep improving the services they already offer while also expanding their reach into new areas.

“We truly care about our passengers and will do everything we can to accommodate their needs,” Wade said. “Our excellent customer service is what differentiates us from other companies. After all, this community is the reason we’re in business today!”

Find out more about St. George Shuttle services and book your ride today by calling 435-628-8320 or visiting the St. George Shuttle website.

