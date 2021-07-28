In a season of staycations, throw the ultimate backyard party with rentals from St. George Fun

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Bounce houses and waterslides aren’t just for carnivals anymore. Locally owned and operated St. George Fun offers families an unforgettable vacation experience right in their own backyard.

From princess castles to pirate ships, St. George Fun rents inflatables for every occasion and activities to delight kids and adults alike.

“We want people to know there’s another option for a family reunion, birthday party or just a fun day at home,” owner Jeff Hall said. “We want your event or party to have something special that will make it stand out.”

Hall and his wife started St. George Fun in 2012 and have rented inflatables to thousands of satisfied customers. As more families choose to play at home rather than take a trip, business is booming.

And with the weather warming up, now is the perfect time for a backyard staycation. Hall said customers are already calling about waterslide rentals.

St. George Fun offers high-end inflatables with themes including Mickey Mouse, Super Mario, Star Wars and The Avengers. Some have 3D features. The company also rents a mechanical bull, bungee jump tower and other interactives along with yard games.

Hall said inflatable rentals are far less expensive than taking the kids to an amusement park, not to mention dealing with crowds and lines only to go on a few rides.

“For a few hundred dollars, you can get a bounce house or waterslide for the day, and your friends, neighbors, cousins can come over and play,” he said. “It’s all yours.”

Hall, a pharmacist by trade, was looking to launch a side business about nine years ago. When his sister rented inflatables for a family reunion, he saw an opportunity to bring budget-friendly fun to local customers.

Along with inflatables, St. George Fun rents snow cone, cotton candy and soft serve ice cream machines. Hall said they often deliver these sweet treats to local businesses for company parties or as a gesture of appreciation for employees.

St. George Fun is the area’s No. 1 party and event rental business, Hall said.

“It’s just exploded over the years as the community has grown and people have found out about us,” he said. “The selection, the cleanliness and the service are what set us apart.”

Hall and his wife also run Legacy Events & Rentals, offering planning and equipment packages for weddings, corporate functions and other events.

As a pharmacist, Hall is extremely health-conscious. St. George Fun inflatables are cleaned and sanitized after every use. Inflatables are delivered and operated by responsible and knowledgeable staff, and the customer experience is always first rate.

“When they’re delivered to a customer, I want them to look like they’re the first person to use them,” he said.

Unlike other companies, St. George Fun doesn’t rent inflatables by the hour. Customers enjoy their bounce house or waterslide for the entire day, Hall said, adding that there are never any hidden fees. He takes pride in offering the highest quality products.

“We’re customers too, so we try to treat people the way we want to be treated,” he said. “I believe that we have a really good service, a really good product that doesn’t cost a lot of money.”

Inflatable rentals start at $135 for the day. If that’s out of your budget, Hall suggests splitting the costs with neighbors or friends. Get the whole block together for an epic birthday party or kickoff to summer that people will be talking about for months.

“I’d love to do more neighborhood parties,” he said. “Something that says, let’s get back together. Let’s socialize.”

To reserve your inflatables, visit the St. George Fun website or call 435-251-7050.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

St. George Fun | Address: 1029 E. Majestic Drive, Washington City | Telephone: 435-251-7050 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.