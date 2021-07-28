Dec. 14, 1981 – July 22, 2021

Adam Ashworth, 39, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2021, in St. George, Utah, surrounded by his family. Adam was born in St. George on Dec. 14, 1981, to Kenneth B. Ashworth and Jan Walton. He was raised in Santa Clara, Utah, the second of four children.

Adam married the love of his life, Bobbi Anne Orton, in St. George on Jan. 19, 2002. Adam has been a police officer in Southern Utah for the last 11 years, serving his community with his whole heart, integrity and kindness. It’s the job he was born to do, and he loved every minute of it! Children had a special place in Adam’s heart, and he made sure to always have police badge stickers on hand for them.

As a child, Adam enjoyed football, soccer, baseball and golf. Baseball and golf remained his passion the rest of his life. Before entering the police force, he and his dad ran a successful welding business.

Adam is survived by his wife Bobbi; three children, Hanna, Mattison and Jackson; parents, Ken and Jan; siblings, Christopher (Sarah), Angela (Corey) Furin and Nicholas (Tabby); grandma, LaVerne Walton; and grandfather, Jay (Joice) Walton; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and one godson. He was preceded in death by loving great-grandparents, William Luker and Lena Jones, who taught us all the meaning of love for family.

We are forever thankful for the time we had with Adam. We also thank his St. George Police Department family, friends, neighbors, IHC medical staff and the local community.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations:

For the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/sgpd-officer-ashworth-covid19-support, or

Shop with a Cop at https://utahpolicecivilianassociation.org/shop-with-a-cop/

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at the St. George East Stake Center, 453 S. 300 E., St. George, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug.4, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Burns Arena on the Dixie State University Campus, 700 E. 400 S. St. George, Utah. Interment will follow at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services will be available live streaming via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86759530274?pwd=VWRPdEhyZ2I0QkY0ME9STWNHUGpEdz09



Meeting ID: 867 5953 0274

Passcode: 027850. The funeral service will also be televised on local television stations.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at https://www.facebook.com/adam.ashworth.90 and www.SerenityStg.com. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.