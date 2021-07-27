Utah Lt. Gov. Henderson announces ‘Return Utah’ job opportunities

Stock image | Photo by pra-chid/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Tuesday the official launch of the “Return Utah” program. This pioneering initiative aims to expand workforce opportunities in Utah for those re-entering the workforce after an extended absence.

The “Return Utah” program features two tracks: return-to-work opportunities in state government and short-term training at Utah colleges and universities through the Learn & Work program.

The first cohort of the new program is now live, with jobs posted online. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 1, with an expected start date of Sept. 7, 2021.

These positions are designed for those who are looking to re-enter the workforce after an extended absence of two or more years. Positions are both site-specific and remote. The cohort is structured to provide applicants with the experience, training, skills and mentoring needed to return to the workforce.

“I invite those who are ready to return to work to join the ‘Return Utah’ program,” said Lt. Gov. Henderson. “We need their experience, creativity, and excitement in our workforce today.”

In addition to the jobs posted online, through the Learn & Work program in Utah, unemployed or under-employed individuals receive tuition assistance to enroll in short-term training programs at Utah colleges and universities. The training prepares them for higher-paying and more stable high-impact careers in industries including computer science, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and business.

Southern Utah University recently announced four tuition-free certificates as part of the program.

To learn more about the Return Utah program, visit the lieutenant governor website.

