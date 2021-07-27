July 4, 1942 – July 23, 2021

Lynn Dean, 79, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. Lynn was born on July 4, 1942, in Salt Lake City to Harry Dean and Gladys Cutler Dean. Lynn married Dianne Schmutz of St. George on Sept. 2, 1966, in the St. George Temple.

Lynn was raised in Ephraim, Utah. He grew up playing the piano and other instruments, as well as basketball. He studied at Snow College before obtaining his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Brigham Young University and a doctorate from North Texas State University. He went on to teach various music classes for over 40 years at New Mexico Junior College and Dixie State University. Separately, he taught private piano for more than 50 years.

His private piano students alone number in the hundreds. Lynn served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Germany from 1962-1964 and later served with Dianne in the Philippines Cebu Mission from 2018-2019. He loved music, but he loved his family even more and enjoyed spending time vacationing with his children and grandchildren.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dianne, of St. George; seven children, 20 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Annette Dean Anderson, and Norma Dean Dupree.

A viewing will take place on Thursday, July 29, from 6-8 p.m., and on Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Washington Fields 4th Ward), 1295 S. 3000 East in St. George, Utah. The funeral will take place at the same location on Friday at 10 a.m. Interment will take place immediately thereafter at the Washington City Cemetery at 300 Park View Dr., Washington, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Family and friends are invited to sign Lynn’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.