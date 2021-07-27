Sept. 17, 1938 – July 24, 2021

Harald Floisand, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Born Sept. 17, 1938, in Bergen, Norway, to Ivar and Agnes Rasmussen Floisand, he was the sixth of seven children. He emigrated to the United States after World War II.

Harald met his lifelong sweetheart and love of his life, Barbara Wahlquist, at Jackson Junior High. They graduated from West High School in 1958 and attended the University of Utah. He and Barbara married on Sept. 2, 1959 in the Salt Lake City Temple and celebrated their 61st anniversary last year.

He served with energy and dedication in many church callings including several years in the bishopric. He loved working with his High Priest group. He especially valued the time he was able to work in the St. George Temple.

Since he was a young man, he was an innovator and builder. By the time he was 21 years old, he had refurbished and sold 21 cars. He fabricated an amazing number of things ranging from cabinetry to ordinance decommissioning machines to early robotic warehousing equipment. He shared his skills eagerly with his children, work colleagues and capped his career as a vocational educational coordinator at East High School in Salt Lake City.

Harald had a warm and generous spirit. His joy in life came from serving others, hard work and lending a helping hand to all. His greatest love was always his family.

Harald will be deeply missed by his wife Barbara; his three children: Richard and his wife Allison of Seattle, Washington; Laurie and her husband Kent of Ivins, Utah; and Brian of Los Angeles, California; six amazing grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and his brother, John Floisand of Bountiful, Utah. He was predeceased in death by his parents and five brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 31, 2021, 10 a.m. at the Santa Clara 11th Ward Chapel (3815 Rachel Dr., Santa Clara, Utah, 84765). A friend’s visitation will take place Friday, July 30, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. also at the Santa Clara 11th Ward Chapel. Interment will take place in Santa Clara Cemetery, adjacent to the Chapel. The service will be broadcast in real time on Zoom at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88129802731?pwd=b2UrekV2WVlxaVRlNHBJMFpFWHNtQT09

Meeting ID: 881 2980 2731

Passcode: 07312021