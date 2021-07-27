Dedication to quality products, service defines Best of Southern Utah winner Platinum Fence & Awning

Platinum Fence Co. backyard awning project, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Platinum Fence Co., St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With the summer season in full swing, Platinum Fence & Awning is helping customers across Southern Utah beat the heat.

Platinum Fence & Awning offers a variety of awnings, pergolas and fences to beautify the front or back yard of any home. Serving Washington, Iron and Kane counties since 2018, owner Casey Hales and his expert crew are committed to providing exceptional service with a keen eye for detail.

“I work alongside my employees every single day,” he said. “I work hard, and I pride myself on quality.”

Hales said a shade cover allows homeowners to expand their outdoor living space. Add lighting and a ceiling fan or misting system, and you can enjoy your patio all day long regardless of the season.

Awnings can be free-standing or connected to the house. Hales and his team install covers wherever customers want to create shade and cool things down, including courtyards, barbeque patios and swimming pool decks. The options are virtually endless.

An awning can help reduce the temperature of any outdoor space by up to 20 degrees, Hales said. And on sweltering summer days, that can make all the difference between being able to enjoy the backyard and having to stay cooped up inside.

Awnings also help customers save on their energy bills. Without a patio covering, the relentless midday sun keeps air conditioning systems working overtime, particularly in homes with backyards facing west.

Platinum Fence & Awning offers a complete selection of aluminum patio covers along with traditional vinyl awnings and steel powder-coated pergolas. Awnings come in a variety of colors to match the look of your yard and home. They won’t rust, aren’t susceptible to termites and will never need to be repainted.

Hales said their most popular option is a louvered awning system that homeowners open and close as they please. Using either a manual crank or a motorized system, the amount of shade can be easily adjusted depending on the time of day and weather conditions. The openings also allow heat to escape and fresh air to filter through.

“What really helps us stand out from the rest is our ability to customize for every customer.”

Hales spent 24 years working in the landscaping side of the construction industry. He left the Salt Lake Valley after selling his company in 2018. Demand is skyrocketing as he continues to build the business, he said, and most of his customers are now referred by other satisfied homeowners.

Recently, voters again recognized Platinum Fence & Awning as the Best of Southern Utah in both fencing and awning services. Hales said that winning gold in dual categories for the second year in a row speaks more highly to the quality of his company than any advertisement could.

“It means a lot because it shows customers appreciate the quality work that we do and the hard work and dedication we put in,” he said. “I know there’s competitors out there that do amazing work, and I just appreciate those that voted for us and made it possible to win back-to-back.”

Hales added that Platinum Fence & Awning is primed to keep growing along with the area as more and more homes are built. As such, he’s looking for hardworking and reliable crew members to join his team. Interested workers can reach out to him anytime at 801-514-0159.

In summertime, finding sanctuary from the blazing heat is a must. Don’t settle for good when your home deserves the best. Choose the finest that Southern Utah has to offer – choose Platinum Fence & Awning.

“We’re happy and proud to be working in Southern Utah,” Hales said. “We’ve had a lot of great experiences and look forward to a lot more.”

For more information and to view a gallery of their latest projects, visit the Platinum Fence & Awning website.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.