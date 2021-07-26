Traffic alert: 3 crashes on I-15 near Black Ridge causing delays

July 26, 2021
ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers of delays Monday on southbound Interstate 15 as a result of crashes on the interstate.

According to the UDOT traffic website as of 11:48 a.m., an incident is affecting the right lane of southbound traffic near mile marker 29, approximately 6 miles north of Leeds in Washington County.

The advisory is stating delays are estimated at approximately five minutes with an estimated time of clearance at 1:17 p.m.

Updated July 26, 12:09 p.m. – Anticipated time of clearance extended by UDOT.

 

