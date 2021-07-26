Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Dust storms caused a crash on Interstate 15 just south of Millard, July 25, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

KANOSH — A dust storm dropped visibility on Interstate 15 to practically zero Sunday afternoon near mile marker 152, leading to a deadly 22-vehicle pile up south, police said.

HURRICANE — A child who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead.

Hurricane Police put out a plea for help Sunday just after noon in finding 4-year-old Kache Wallis.

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle collision Friday night on Bluff Street was caused by one of the drivers running a red light, police said.

ST. GEORGE — A video recently posted by the Nevada Highway Patrol serves as a reminder of the catastrophic consequences that can follow when an unrestrained driver is thrown from a car during a rollover – one of the deadliest types of crashes.

ST. GEORGE — A Southern California man was sentenced on a drug distribution charge following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Washington City in February. Instead of going to prison the defendant was released later that same day after serving four months in county jail.

