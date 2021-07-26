Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

July 26, 2021
Dust storms caused a crash on Interstate 15 just south of Millard, July 25, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, July 17-18.

UPDATED: Dust storm causes massive pile-up on I-15 in Southern Utah; 8 confirmed dead

Scene from an accident near Kanosh, Utah, July 25, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

KANOSH — A dust storm dropped visibility on Interstate 15 to practically zero Sunday afternoon near mile marker 152, leading to a deadly 22-vehicle pile up south, police said.

Hurricane boy reported missing found dead in the family home

Kache Wallis, located and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Hurricane Police Department, St. George News

HURRICANE — A child who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead.

Hurricane Police put out a plea for help Sunday just after noon in finding 4-year-old Kache Wallis.

Police: Tesla driver runs red light, causing T-bone collision on Bluff Street

Scene of a two-vehicle collision on Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, July 23, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle collision Friday night on Bluff Street was caused by one of the drivers running a red light, police said.

Rollover video shows violent forces that can eject unrestrained driver

In this October 2017 file photo, a Mini Cooper is destroyed following a fatal crash allegedly resulting from road rage on Interstate 15 in Clark County, Nevada, Oct. 8, 2017 | File photo courtesy Nevada Department of Public Safety, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A video recently posted by the Nevada Highway Patrol serves as a reminder of the catastrophic consequences that can follow when an unrestrained driver is thrown from a car during a rollover – one of the deadliest types of crashes.

Southern California man appears for sentencing after deputies find hundreds of fentanyl pills

Composite image with background photo taken in April 2020 by Cody Blowers; overlay booking photo of Dreshaun Moore taken in Washington County, Utah, March 20, 2021 | File photos courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Southern California man was sentenced on a drug distribution charge following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Washington City in February. Instead of going to prison the defendant was released later that same day after serving four months in county jail.

