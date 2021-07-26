American Red Cross opens shelter for Cedar City residents without electricity

A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Natalie Brinkerhoff King, St. George News

CEDAR CITY —Monday’s heavy rains and strong winds have caused flash floods, endangering homes in and around Cedar City.

The American Red Cross has opened an evacuation center for people affected by the storm who need a place to stay or to access community resources, according to a press release issued Monday evening by the Red Cross.

Who: American Red Cross of central and Southern Utah staff and volunteers.

What: Assistance and services are being offered for those who have lost power due to the winds, rain and flooding. Residents must check in with the Red Cross in order to receive assistance. COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Where: Cedar YSA Stake, 61 N. 900 W., Cedar City

When: The shelter is currently open

In light of the summer storm season, the Red Cross is encouraging people to take safety precautions:

Build an emergency kit, make an evacuation plan and stay informed about the latest weather threats in your area.

If a road is flooded, please don’t attempt to drive through it! Turn around, don’t drown.

When you hear thunder or see lightening, seek shelter as quickly as possible.

Download the free Red Cross emergency app. It is a great one-stop tool to monitor weather threats in your area and to find the nearest open shelter to you. These apps are available by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at www.redcross.org/apps

