Photo gallery: Afternoon thunderstorms bring dark skies, flooding to Southern Utah

Rain floods the parking lot of Walmart, Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Ray Gessele, St. George News
ST. GEORGE —What the National Weather Service described as a “severe thunderstorm” brought lightning, winds, heavy rain and thunder to much of Southern Utah on Monday afternoon and left some places flooded.
After more than 2 inches of rain came down in Cedar City, the mayor declared a state of emergency. Zion National Park closed trails, and thunderstorms moved over the red rocks of Southern Utah, dousing them in much needed moisture.
St. George News asked the Southern Utah community to submit photos of the storm and its aftermath, which can be viewed in the gallery below.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Amy Gale Giddings, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Natalie Brinkerhoff King, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Shawn Glover, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Shawn Glover, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Julie Grimes, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Shawn Glover, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jaci Gillies, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jaci Gillies, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of McKenna Smith Chugg, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Courtney Terry Chappell, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jen Johnson, St. George News
A storm floods the Walmart parking lot in Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Carisa Hallman, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Lainee Moody, St. George News
A storm sweeps through St. George, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Tiffinie Burrows Vogel, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Drew Nehrenz, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Washington, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Kaela Crunkk, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, Ivins, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Kimberly Hutchings, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Trace Estes, St. George News
A storm sweeps through Southern Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Trace Estes, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.