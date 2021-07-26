Photo gallery: Afternoon thunderstorms bring dark skies, flooding to Southern Utah

Rain floods the parking lot of Walmart, Cedar City, Utah, July 26, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Ray Gessele, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —What the National Weather Service described as a “severe thunderstorm” brought lightning, winds, heavy rain and thunder to much of Southern Utah on Monday afternoon and left some places flooded.

After more than 2 inches of rain came down in Cedar City, the mayor declared a state of emergency. Zion National Park closed trails, and thunderstorms moved over the red rocks of Southern Utah, dousing them in much needed moisture.

St. George News asked the Southern Utah community to submit photos of the storm and its aftermath, which can be viewed in the gallery below.

