Prolong Medical Center offers cutting-edge acoustic wave therapy for erectile dysfunction, pain conditions

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — People living with erectile dysfunction or myriad other health conditions may benefit from the cutting-edge treatment options available at Prolong Medical Center. Acoustic wave therapy represents a breakthrough in providing pain relief as well as restoring natural sexual function.

Acoustic wave therapy is a multidisciplinary treatment used in orthopedics, physiotherapy, sports medicine, urology and veterinary medicine to deliver rapid pain relief and restore mobility. Prolong Medical Center manager Neal Nowland said it’s the ideal nonsurgical, noninvasive solution to accelerate recovery for patients with various conditions causing acute or chronic pain.

The treatment stimulates the production of collagen and the formation of new blood vessels, key components in the body’s healing process. Patients may also experience reversal of chronic inflammation.

Additionally, acoustic wave therapy helps dissolve calcium fibroblasts. Calcium buildup is typically caused by micro-tears or other trauma to connective tissues. This often results in shortening of the tendons and ligaments while the body tries to repair the injury; scar tissue may also be present. By increasing blood flow to the area, acoustic sound waves gradually lengthen the connective tissue to improve joint mobility.

“The tissues start working better, the nerve pathways start working better – everything starts working how it should,” Nowland said.

Prolong Medical Center delivers relief for patients with restricted mobility and pain due to injuries and/or arthritis virtually anywhere on the body – neck, back, shoulders, hips, knees, ankles and more. Acoustic wave therapy also treats more complex pain conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, neuropathy and fibromyalgia.

“Acoustic wave therapy calms the nerves down to reduce pain,” Nowland said. “We’re treating a lady with fibromyalgia right now by targeting her trigger points to give pain relief.”

Although widely used in many fields of medicine, acoustic wave therapy just recently emerged as a treatment for erectile dysfunction. Many cases of erectile dysfunction are attributed to diminished blood flow caused by plaque buildup in penile arteries and reduced capacity of existing blood vessels. Acoustic wave therapy targets erectile dysfunction on a cellular level, helping facilitate natural, spontaneous erections whenever the time is right.

Nowland said men throughout Southern Utah are utilizing acoustic wave therapy to treat erectile dysfunction and have experienced unprecedented long-term results that significantly improve their quality of life.

During treatment, acoustic sound waves break up blockages and engage the body’s natural healing agents to restore blood flow and stimulate vascular, stem cell and nitric oxide generation in the treated area. Research shows it helps 70% of men who don’t respond to medication for erectile dysfunction, Nowland said, and is more than 85% effective overall. Results are typically noticeable after just a few sessions.

Solving the problem of erectile dysfunction requires consistency and patience. In addition to acoustic wave therapy, Prolong Medical Center offers virtually every available treatment option except for surgical penile implants. Nowland said they’re dedicated to exploring the least invasive therapies with the fewest side effects first.

Prolong Medical Center offers a multifaceted approach to health and wellness by providing advanced procedures that treat the root causes of various conditions, not just the symptoms. Solutions include breakthrough therapies for erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, sexual rejuvenation and chronic pain.

The clinic is committed to helping every patient feel better and achieve a higher quality of life through cutting-edge therapies. Before starting any treatment plan, a medical provider will thoroughly review the patient’s medical history and preexisting health conditions to create a program that fits their unique needs.

“We customize treatment plans to ensure the best outcome,” Nowland said. “We take every individual into consideration.”

Schedule a consultation today to see the difference Prolong Medical Center can make in your life. For more information, call 435-375-5000.

