Hurricane boy reported missing found dead in the family home

Kache Wallis. Undated. | Photo courtesy of Hurricane Police Department, St. George News
HURRICANE — A child who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead.
Hurricane Police put out a plea for help Sunday just after noon in finding 4-year-old Kache Wallis. He was last seen Saturday night at bedtime. About 1:00 p.m. the police issued a press release that he had been found.
Then just after 5 p.m., the department provided new information that the boy had been found dead inside the home.
No further details about the circumstances surrounding his death have been released. The police department and the state medical examiner’s office are investigating.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Kache Wallis at this difficult time,” the press release from the Hurricane Police Department read.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.
"I wrote my first word when I was very young. I enjoyed this so much I decided to write many more words."
A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric is the weekend editor of St. George News, returning after a three year absence. Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric also plays with the Rock Dox, showcasing his skills on keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George with his partner Terri, two snoring dogs and too many neurotic cats.