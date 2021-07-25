Multiple cars, semis tangle on I-15, 1 confirmed dead

KANOSH — A dust storm dropped visibility on Interstate 15 to practically zero Sunday afternoon near mile marker 152, leading to an 11-vehicle pile up south, police said.

At least one fatality has been confirmed by Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Andy Battenfield. Both lanes were closed down while first responders worked to clear the scene. Multiple accidents occurred, Battenfield said, beginning around 4:30 p.m., which included a number of passenger vehicles, as well as four semi-tractor-trailers.

Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene, which is still active as of 6:30 p.m. Police are advising travelers to avoid the area if possible. While both lanes remain closed, Battenfield said, the northbound lane should be the first to reopen.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

