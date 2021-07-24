Police: Tesla driver runs red light, causing T-bone collision on Bluff Street

Scene of a two-vehicle collision on Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, July 23, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle collision on Bluff Street Friday night was caused by one of the drivers running a red light, police said.

The incident, which happened at approximately 7 p.m. involved a white Audi Q3 compact SUV and a blue Tesla passenger car.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Mitchell said the Audi driver had been heading west on 300 North and was preparing to turn onto Bluff Street. Meanwhile the Tesla, which was heading north on Bluff, entered the intersection and was struck on the right passenger side by the front end of the Audi.

“The Tesla ran the red light, which was confirmed by their dash cam,” Mitchell said, adding that the driver of the Tesla was cited for failure to obey a traffic signal.

One person who was in the Audi reportedly sustained minor injuries but declined to be transported. No other injuries were reported, Mitchell said.

Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately one hour, including closure of the far right lane on northbound Bluff Street while the scene was cleared. Both cars sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.

In addition to multiple St. George Police officers, personnel from St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.