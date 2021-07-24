Washington City holds Pioneer Day Parade

Washington 7th ward primary children rock the parade, July 24, 2021 | Photo by Darren Fraser, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Spectators lined Telegraph Street in Washington City today for the city’s annual Pioneer Day Parade.

Under mostly blue skies in temperate weather, the parade kicked off just after 8 a.m. The Pine View Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard marched down Telegraph to Main Street, officially opening the festivities. Grand Marshals Lance and Shauna Paxman followed the Guard on the parade route. The mayor, city council, Miss Washington Kierra Johnson and the Washington City Youth Council greeted the crowd as they slowly motored along the route.

Parade participants included the Washington City Concert Band, Washington 9th and 11th wards, local businesses, city council candidate Kimberly Casperson and her troupe, the Lions Club and Washington City Historical Society. These and other parade participants lobbed candy to the crowd, causing toddlers and toddlers-at-heart to scramble for the sweet stuff.

The parade concluded just after 9 a.m. The festivities continued in Veterans Park and will conclude with fireworks at 10 p.m.

