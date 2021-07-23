What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Everywhere you look, downtown St. George is growing and evolving. But some things never change, like “What’s on the Menu” host Sheldon Demke’s affection for a certain cupcake spot on Main Street.

This week, Demke stopped by TwentyFive Main with his pal Cindy Olson, whose lovely voice can be heard across Southern Utah every weekday morning on Sunny 101.5. And while the charming café is known for their cupcakes, it’s their menu of savory dishes that really makes a mark on the local dining scene.

Get a taste of TwentyFive Main with Sheldon and Cindy in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

They started with the orchard salad, a delicious blend of spring mix lettuce with red onions, cucumber, freshly sliced apples, golden raisins, candied pecans and blue cheese crumbles with peach vinaigrette dressing. Olson was delighted to learn that the café roasts their own pecans in-house.

Next up, the veggie hummus wrap, a spinach wrap loaded with fresh hummus, celery, carrots, red onions, cucumber and tomato, topped with feta cheese.

“It’s light, but it’s filling,” Demke said. “And it just feels so fresh.”

They also tried assistant manager Autumn Larrabee’s favorite item on the menu: the hot-pressed ham and cheese panini. It’s the perfect lunchtime treat — freshly baked ciabatta bread, slices of smoked ham, roasted onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and pesto sauce.

“I love a hot sandwich, and the panini really hit the spot,” Demke said.

It wouldn’t be a visit to TwentyFive Main without sampling the delicious cupcakes, and Larrabee saved a banana one just for Demke. He also showed Olson the “proper” way to eat a cupcake – but really, there isn’t a wrong way. Just get it in your mouth!

Family-owned and operated, TwentyFive Main was recently recognized as the Best of Southern Utah in sandwich shops and coffee houses.



“I would totally say that if you have somebody coming in town and they really want a taste of St. George, you have to bring them to TwentyFive Main,” Olson said.

What's on the Menu: TwentyFive Main

Resources

TwentyFive Main | Address: 25 N. Main St., St. George | Telephone: 435-628-7110 | Hours: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Facebook | Website.

