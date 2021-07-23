Dr. Casey Muir seeks innovative solutions for acute, chronic conditions at Southwest Spine & Pain

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Pain management specialist Dr. Casey Muir strives to always put patients first and explore all available resources in his quest to help them get back to enjoying life.

Muir addresses both chronic and acute pain conditions as part of the elite team at Southwest Spine & Pain. He enjoys getting to know patients and finding out what activities bring them the most happiness – and what keeps them from being able to do those activities. His goal is to work hand-in-hand with each patient to overcome the challenges presented by their pain condition.

“The unique thing about pain medicine is that everybody’s pain experience is a little different, even if they have a similar condition,” he said. “The most rewarding part of my job is finding solutions that allow them to either adapt or control their pain level to maximize their quality of life.”

Whether patients are suffering from acute or chronic pain, Muir and the other pain management specialists at Southwest Spine & Pain are dedicated to helping them live life to the fullest. Muir said this patient-focused care model is what drew him to the practice.

He joined the team a year ago after finishing his residency and fellowship training in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the esteemed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. During his final year, he was selected by his peers and staff as chief resident. He received training in the latest minimally invasive pain treatments while completing a fellowship in pain medicine.

Muir was raised in the northern Utah community of Alpine and followed his father, a spine surgeon, into medicine. He attended medical school at the University of Nevada, Reno, School of Medicine. Having visited St. George frequently growing up, he knew he wanted to return to the Southwest after completing his medical training.

Now he lives in the Little Valley area of St. George with his wife and their three daughters. They enjoy hiking and spending time outdoors together.

Southwest Spine & Pain is dedicated to offering the newest and best treatment options to the Southern Utah community. Over the last 10 years, the practice has pioneered new procedures that can provide significant relief for pain patients. Among them is Intracept, which targets chronic low back pain originating from the bones in the spine without the need for spinal fusion surgery. Spinal cord stimulation is another exciting advancement for patients suffering from severe pain due to peripheral neuropathy.

Muir noted that even if patients have undergone prior pain management procedures without great success, there’s always hope on the horizon.

“The field of pain medicine is constantly growing and changing,” he said. “If pain is holding you back from what you want to do, get evaluated and see what options are available.”

Southwest Spine & Pain operates four clinics within the Southern Utah area. Their double board-certified physicians have studied with the best at Johns Hopkins, Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic among others to provide comprehensive treatment options for a myriad of pain conditions. They employ a team approach and use the latest technology available to treat arthritis, back pain, neck pain, knee pain, hip pain, sciatica, fibromyalgia, headaches and more.

The practice is a leader within the field of pain management and boasts some of the most well-trained pain specialists both in Utah and on the national stage. From the front desk staff to the medical assistants to the physicians, every member of the care team is committed to providing a thorough and compassionate approach to each patient’s unique needs.

Muir serves patients at Southwest Spine & Pain’s Hurricane and St. George – Medical Center Drive locations.

“Both the excellent training we have and the compassionate care we provide sets us apart,” he said. “I’m very excited to be part of this community and help address the pain needs of the community, allowing people to be out and enjoy this beautiful area.”

