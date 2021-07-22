‘The water came down all at once’: Heavy rains flood Enterprise

ENTERPRISE — Heavy rains moved through Enterprise after 5 p.m. that overloaded the town’s drainage system and flooded the area.

“The water came down all at once and overwhelmed us,” Enterprise Fire Chief Brenden Moody said.

Flooding hit parts of 100 North, Main Street and 200 East. While water reached into the basements of some homes, the community and emergency responders acted fast enough to divert the rising water with sandbags so major indoor flooding and damage was avoided, he said.

Small rivers of water had formed along the roadside with walls of sandbags set up to keep them from reaching into more homes.

On 100 North just west of 200 East, heavy equipment had been used to tear up the road so the flood water could be diverted toward a nearby wash.

During the incident, WiFi internet and cell phone service in the town had also been knocked out for a time, Moody said.

The water began to recede by 7:20 p.m., though Moody said they were being told by authorities that another rain storm may be on the its way later on this evening and were already preparing for it.

“If we could could just get it to stop raining, we’d be good,” Moody said.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

