Lion’s Gate Recovery introduces social detox program in response to rising opioid deaths

Stock image | Photo by AntonioGuillem/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only health crisis devastating families and communities. Across the country, drug overdose deaths rose by nearly 30% last year.

Lion’s Gate Recovery empowers people struggling with addiction to reclaim their lives at four Southern Utah locations. They provide a variety of recovery programs available to the public at no cost, including outpatient treatment, residential treatment, aftercare and family groups. Additionally, social detox, which offers a safe place to detox from drugs and alcohol before starting treatment, is now available through Lion’s Gate.

“We’re seeing an increased demand in Southern Utah for this sort of thing,” co-owner and operations director Josh Campbell said, adding that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded the highest-ever number of drug overdose deaths nationwide – more than 93,000 – in 2020.

Social detox takes place at residential treatment facilities in Toquerville or Parowan. Rather than a sterile and lonely hospital room, patients experience a comfortable home-like environment with medical oversight to help them safely detox from alcohol and drugs. They participate in talk therapy and a variety of activities on the scenic, secluded campuses.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated mental health and addiction issues in Utah, including suicides and opiate-related deaths. Campbell said Lion’s Gate has observed many more patients seeking treatment for worsening addiction, as well as more relapses, over the last year and a half.

He emphasized the social aspect of treatment for substance abuse, adding that healthy support systems are the cornerstone of a prosperous journey in recovery. No man is an island, he said, and this is especially true with overcoming addiction.

“For the last year, that’s been under attack. People have lost that social connection,” he said. “It’s really difficult when you’re trapped in your house with just your thoughts to either get clean or stay clean.”

Family also plays a significant role in the recovery process at Lion’s Gate. Patients are welcome to receive visits from relatives and participate in family group counseling.

“It’s all about people,” Campbell said. “You’re surrounded by people who know what you’re going through and will hold your hand throughout those first few weeks while you’re getting physically healthy.”

Social detox is a viable option for about 90% of patients, Campbell said. The only exceptions are people with underlying health conditions that necessitate medical supervision in a hospital setting. The medical staff at Lion’s Gate performs an assessment of every patient and will recommend inpatient treatment if they’re determined to be at a higher risk.

Recovery begins with repairing the physical body. Campbell said detox is a necessary step for patients to subsequently receive help with the mental, emotional and spiritual aspects of addiction.

Lion’s Gate is a community of support that helps patients develop healthy social and life skills, learn coping mechanisms, establish boundaries and ultimately break free from the shackles of addiction. Their therapists and clinicians also address trauma and mental health disorders that complicate recovery.

Lion’s Gate provides a full continuum of care to assist patients along the journey toward sober living, from the first day of intensive detox through residential treatment and aftercare. They also operate a handful of group homes for patients that need a safe place to stay while undergoing outpatient treatment.

“We can help anyone at any level of care,” Campbell said.

Lion’s Gate believes in a holistic and comprehensive healing approach. They implement the latest evidence-based interventions as well as time-tested standards in recovery.

Addiction is a path that both Campbell and co-owner Aaron Ward have walked, and it’s why they started a recovery center in Southern Utah. Lion’s Gate is a team of people in recovery helping others find recovery. The entire admission staff are in long-term recovery along with most of the clinical team and support staff.

“We all have a passion for helping people in recovery,” Campbell said. “We’re doing this because we know the pain and suffering of addiction, and we want to help them achieve better lives.”

If you’re seeking help for yourself or a loved one struggling with addiction, reach out to the Lion’s Gate 24/7 hotline at 866-471-9476.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Lion’s Gate Recovery | Address: 260 W. St. George Blvd., St. George or 535 S. Main St. #2, Cedar City | Telephone: 866-471-9476 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.