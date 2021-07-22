Revitalize any living space with Best of Southern Utah winner The Flooring Studio

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — 2021 is the year of remodeling, and The Flooring Studio specializes in breathing new life into uninspired living spaces. Let their experts help you create a home you’ll be proud to show off.

The Flooring Studio provides everything clients need to turn their remodeling dreams into reality under one roof, delivering a high-end design experience without the high-end prices. Owner Heidi Berlin is a licensed general contractor and remodeling expert with 21 years of experience serving Southern Utah homeowners.

Berlin said now is a great time to refinance and remodel. Interest rates are low, and home values are only going up thanks to the exponential growth of the area. She encourages homeowners to protect their investment by enhancing and updating their property.

Serving both longtime residents and new move-ins, Berlin remains involved throughout each stage of the remodel, from budget and design to “virtually dust-free” demolition, installation and the final cleaning. She takes pride in her attention to detail and custom finishing work.

The Flooring Studio has been recognized as the Best of Southern Utah three years in a row. This year, they won gold for carpet and flooring store and remodeler/contractor along with silver in the countertop supply company and interior designer categories.

“For my clients past and present to go out of their way to vote for me means I did my job,” Berlin said, adding that she takes pride in getting every job done within the client’s budget and exceeding expectations. For her, that’s also a win.

“Nothing brings me more joy than recreating their living experience for their family and friends to gather in,” she said.

Prior to 2020, many people used their savings on experiences like travel. When the pandemic hit and everyone was stuck inside, Berlin said homeowners started to realize the importance of having a house that functions the way they live, creating a shift in priorities. Property owners now recognize that the best way to spend their hard-earned dollars is by investing in the place that keeps their families safe and comfortable.

While last year was obviously a struggle, 2021 has come with its own set of challenges as well. Like many other contractors, Berlin and her team are battling shortages of materials and products. Regardless, she refuses to sacrifice the quality of the work on which she has built her reputation.

“We’re getting creative and doing the best we all can,” she said. “My ask – and I’ll speak for every other contractor in our area – is to be patient with us and be kind to your new neighbors.”

The Flooring Studio showcases Berlin’s decades of remodeling experience in the St. George area, starting with a warehouse position at Southwest Tile Supply. As a single mom, she wanted to provide a better life for her kids. She fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a business owner in 2014 with just $800 in her bank account and a maxed-out credit card.

Seven years later, the Flooring Studio offers a full-service design experience. Berlin stocks all types of flooring, including tile, carpet, wood, vinyl and laminate, but more than just stocking materials, she also assists her customers in selecting cabinets, countertops and plumbing fixtures, vowing never to sell a client anything that doesn’t truly fit their home.

Her inspiration comes from each job completed, her growing portfolio, clients raving about her team’s work and being able to bring their visions to life.

“I absolutely love it when clients have ideas and dreams and I get to make that happen!” she said. “I feel blessed every day that I have this job, and I feel blessed to live in Utah and this incredible community.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

The Flooring Studio | Address: 596 E. Tabernacle St., Suite B, St. George | Telephone: 435-767-8564 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.