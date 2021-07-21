1943 – July 18, 2021

Ralph Clarence Harper 77, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, was surrounded by his family when he returned to his father in heaven on July 18, 2021.

Ralph was born the second of four children to Cecil and Zina Harper in 1943.

While Ralph attended Idaho State College, he married his first sweetheart and was privileged to share with her the parenting challenges/blessings of five children. He completed his bachelor’s degree from Cal State Northridge and did his masters work at USC in production management.

He was married to Sandra Lynn Harper in the Los Angeles Temple in 1965 and lived true to his covenants until the end.

Ralph was born and raised in Pocatello Idaho, and later had the blessing of living in Southern Utah for over 50 years. He had five loving children, 23 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Numerous others were nurtured in his St. George home over the years.

He would pride himself on being a dedicated provider for his family. He has worked in several major industries over the years, some of which include agriculture, aluminum, steel, needle trades, plastics and the restaurant trade.

His hike of life started along the Portneuf River in Pocatello Idaho. His farm and ranch exposure gave him the opportunity to learn to love the outdoors. It didn’t matter the weather or the season he always wanted to be outside. He was an avid hiker, and some of his hikes include doing the subway in Zions numerous times and hikes along the north rim of the Grand Canyon.

Ralph loved to travel and experience new things; He and Sandra have filled many photo albums with memories of their foreign and domestic travel adventures.

Having grown up on a farm, he developed a love for plants. He taught his children and grandchildren the love and care that goes into maintaining a beautiful garden. His garden was host to many weddings at his home in Leeds. When he moved to St. George, his yard and home were filled with beautiful flowers, including his prized roses.

Ralph was always passionate about music. He had an amazing tenor voice and shared it with his church choir. He sang in the choir and served as choir director and ward chorister for many years. He was also a member of the Heritage choir for many years.

Ralph Harper was a kind and loving teacher to all. he was involved with his loved ones and his church. he will be missed by all of those who knew him.

A viewing will be held on Monday July 26, 2021 from 10-11:30 a.m. and funeral services at 11:30 a.m. at the Pine View Mortuary at 566 North Mall Drive. St. George, Utah. Interment will be at St. George City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Visit Pineview Mortuary’s website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.