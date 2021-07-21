Multiple people transported to hospital after getting struck by lightning in Grand Canyon

Multiple people were hospitalized after getting struck by lightning in the Grand Canyon, Ariz., date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple people were transported to the hospital due to injuries caused by being struck by lightning in the Grand Canyon on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by Grand Canyon National Park, at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Grand Canyon Communications Center received a report of multiple individuals struck by lightning at the Bright Angel Trailhead during a monsoonal thunderstorm.

A 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were initially found unresponsive; the man regained consciousness without intervention, the news release states. CPR and advanced life-saving interventions were initiated on the woman, and she regained a pulse. Due to significant storm activity, air transport was not available, and both patients were transported by ground to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

The woman is reported to be in stable condition at a regional burn center. At least two other people self-transported to the Grand Canyon Clinic with lightning splash injuries, the release states.

This lightning strike is a reminder that monsoon season brings not only rain, but dangerous and potentially life-threatening lightning during thunderstorms. Serious injuries and fatalities have occurred at Grand Canyon National Park as a result of lightning strikes.

Park officials remind visitors to the park that if the sound of thunder follows a lightning flash within 30 seconds or less, they should seek shelter in a building or vehicle or proceed to the nearest bus stop to get on a park shuttle.

Lightning can strike two points up to 10 miles apart at the same time. In Grand Canyon National Park, lightning strikes an average of 25,000 times per year, the news release states.

For more on how to be “lightning safe,” visit Grand Canyon National Park’s website.

