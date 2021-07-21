‘I’m going to blaze my own path’: Adam Snow discusses plans, priorities as new county commissioner

ST. GEORGE — When Adam Snow was asked to run for Washington County Commission Seat C, which was being vacated by Commissioner Dean Cox, he said he might think about it. But it wasn’t until he was asked directly by Cox himself that Snow seriously considered the possibility.

“There’s no possible way to fill Dean’s shoes. I’m not even going to try. He was a giant of a man as far as service to this county,” Snow said after winning the commission seat in a special election held by the Washington County Republican Party’s central committee Tuesday.

Instead, he said, “I’m going to blaze my own path.”

Snow, who has worked as Congressman Chris Stewart’s director for Southern Utah for the last five years, was one of 12 candidates vying for the position left by the late Cox, who died last week due to complications related to cancer. Cox had previously announced his resignation from the commission in early June, which was set to take effect July 31. He died on July 7.

The twelve commission candidates, along with two candidates for Washington County clerk/auditor, gathered at the Best Western Abbey Inn in St. George on Tuesday night along with the Washington County Republican Central Committee. Under state law, it is left to the party of an elected official to select a replacement if that official dies or resigns before their term is up.

Snow won the special election in the fourth round of voting with roughly 51% of the vote. A threshold of 50% or higher is needed to clinch the election. Following behind Snow in the fourth round was candidate Larry Meyers with 32% of the vote, followed by Jimi Kestin with 7% of the vote.

“I’m grateful for the trust from the central committee members,” Snow said, adding he was also thankful for the endorsements and support of Commissioners Victor Iverson and Gil Almquist.

“It comes with great responsibility,” he said of the endorsements. “That’s a level of trust they put in me, but now they are signing their names to anything I’m going to do or say, and I don’t take that lightly.”

As for immediate plans and priorities, Snow said he wants to start learning more about the behind-the-scenes processes of county government. Up until now, he’s been on the outside while working with the county and municipalities on behalf of Stewart. In order to understand the inner-workings of the county better, he said he intends to visit with county’s various departments and staff so he can learn more about them.

Snow will also continue to push the efforts to both aid and benefit Washington County he was pursuing while a part of Stewart’s Southern Utah team. This includes issues surrounding infrastructure and water.

“Water is the most critical issue in Washington County right now,” he said. “Washington County is under risk of not having enough water moving forward.”

Water conservation should be practiced in the county while efforts to find and develop additional water resources – like the Lake Powell Pipeline – should also be pursued, he said.

Snow counts himself as a constitutional conservative with the experience to help the county move ahead.

“I’m the only candidate with all the right tools at my disposal to move them (county goals) all down the field,” he told the central committee before voting began. “I’m literally the guy at the table negotiating for Washington County.”

Outside of politics, Snow has a background in financial planning and has been a business owner in this field. As far as working for Stewart’s office goes, he replied that being a commissioner is now his full-time job.

