St. George’s Annabelle Millard places 4th overall in world championship youth golf tournament

Annabelle Millard of St. George tees off during the Future Golf Champions FGC Callaway World Championship in Temecula, Calif., July 20, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Michael Millard, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Seventeen-year-old Annabelle Millard of St. George finished fourth overall out of more than 100 top competitors in her age group (15-18) at the 13th annual Future Golf Champions FGC Callaway World Championship in Temecula, California.

The three-day event, which wrapped up Wednesday, attracted top youth golfers from around the world. Millard’s three-day score of 213 was the best among U.S. competitors.

Millard, who will be a senior at Dixie High School starting this fall, shot a 1-over-par 73 the first day, but bounced back with a 6-under score of 66 on Tuesday, moving her into second place after 36 holes, her father Michael Millard told St. George News. She had six birdies and no bogeys on that round; among her highlights were a chip-in shot on the fifth hole and a 35-yard pitch that went into the cup for a birdie on the 18th.

On the tournament’s third and final round on Wednesday, Millard shot a 74 to finish at 3-under overall. She sank a 50-foot put on the sixth hole for one of her two birdies during the round.

Two Taiwanese golfers, Huai-Chien Hsu and Hsin Chun Liao, both finished at -6 to tie for first place in the tournament. Coming in third was Tammy Wu, also of Taiwan, who was one stroke back at -5.

Millard finished one stroke ahead of fifth-place McKenzi Hall of Las Vegas, who shot 214 over the three days.

After the tournament ended on Wednesday, Millard told St. George News that playing in the elite tournament was a memorable experience.

“I played three rounds of really great golf against strong competition from all over the world,” she said. “To say I was one of the top players is a great feeling. I was the only girl playing from Utah, so being able to represent my state was an amazing experience. I learned a lot.”

To see the full leaderboard for the tournament, click here.

