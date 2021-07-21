Traffic alert: Nightly SR-9 closures coming to Zion National Park

File photo of cars stopped along the switchbacks below the Zion Tunnel on State Route 9 to take in the view of the Great Arch, Zion National Park, Utah, April 17, 2018 | Photo by Reuben Wadsworth, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Trying to get ahead of the next flash flood in Zion National Park, park officials said state Route 9 through the park, also known as the Zion-Mount Carmel Highway, will be closed off nightly on most weekdays starting Monday for about a month.

The work will be to clear drainage along the highway as a preventative measure after the June 29 flood that caused extensive damage in the park as well as in the surrounding communities of Springdale and Orderville.

No vehicles will be allowed on SR-9 through the park Mondays through Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., until sometime in August, according to a statement from the park.

The route will remain open 24/7 throughout the weekends during that time.

“Proceeding with maintenance and full closures at night is anticipated to decrease traffic congestion, reduce visitor impacts, as well as facilitate safe and efficient working environment for the road maintenance operating heavy equipment,” the park’s statement said.

During the closures, state Route 59 from Hurricane to Fredonia, Arizona, and state Route 14 from Cedar City to the Long Valley Junction with state Route 89 are alternative routes.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.