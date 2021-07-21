TGIF Show: Your Pioneer Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Pioneer Day weekend events | July 23-25

Art

Education/enlightenment

Friday, 4-7 p.m. | Balance of Nature Hiring Event | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Friday, starting at 6:45 p.m. | Candace Owens | Admission: $35-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Defensive Pistol 101 | Admission: $224.99 | Location: Iron County Shooting Range, Three Peaks Road, Cedar City.

Entertainment

Family

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.

Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | The Banshee Siren | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.

Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Vegas McGraw | Admission: $22.50-$38 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.

Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Fenwick Way | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.

Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

