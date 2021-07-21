TGIF Show: Your Pioneer Day weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Pioneer Day weekend events | July 23-25
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. PDT | Palette & Pour Party | Admission: $30 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Only Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Stephen Bryner | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | The Corset as Art: Past and Present | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 4-7 p.m. | Balance of Nature Hiring Event | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday, starting at 6:45 p.m. | Candace Owens | Admission: $35-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Defensive Pistol 101 | Admission: $224.99 | Location: Iron County Shooting Range, Three Peaks Road, Cedar City.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $15.99-$49.99 | Location: Cox Performing Arts Center, 225 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Boeing-Boeing | Admission: $15-$21 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet | Admission: $23-$73 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | South Pacific | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 7 p.m. | Deathtrap | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Looking Over the President’s Shoulder | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. | Daddy Long Legs | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Ragtime | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | The Count of Monte Cristo Preview | Admission: $25-$60 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8:49 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “The Secret Life of Pets 2” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 9 p.m. | Canyon Movie Night: “Cars” | Admission: $9.50 | Location: Veyo Pool & Crawdad Canyon, 287 E. Veyo Resort Road, Veyo.
- Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Pioneer Day Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. PST | FUBAR Tequila Tasting | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Lee’s Discount Liquor, 670 W. Pioneer Blvd., Mesquite.
- Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Sunday Brunch and Live Music with Mike & Elaine | Admission: Free | Location: Canyon Breeze Restaurant, 1275 E. Red Mountain Circle, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Kid & Nic Show | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | The Banshee Siren | Admission: Free | Location: Kolob Marketplace, 148 N. Kolob Road, Virgin.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Vegas McGraw | Admission: $22.50-$38 | Location: Washington County Legacy Park, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Fenwick Way | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, starting at 10 a.m. | Drive-By Parade & Carnival | Admission: Free | Location: Southgate Senior Living, 134 W. 2025 South, St. George.
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call – 80s Night Theme | Admission: $10-$40 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Southern Utah Libertarian Lunch Meetup | Admission: Free | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 10:30 p.m. | Kanab Music Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Jackson Flat Reservoir, Kanab.
- Saturday, 8-10:30 p.m. | 24th of July Celebration | Admission: $15 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon | Cars + Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, starting at 8 a.m. | July Creo Cycling Club Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. | Bryce Canyon Butterfly Count | Admission: $3 | Location: Bryce Canyon Sinclair & Auto Care Center, 105 N. Main St., Bryce Canyon City.
- Saturday, 10-11 a.m. | Belly Dance in the Park | Admission: $12 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
