Win a back-to-school shopping spree! McMullin Injury Law sponsors safety-focused coloring contest

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As kids get ready to head back to school, McMullin Injury Law is looking to give away a $200 shopping spree to five lucky winners. So break out the crayons, and show everyone that safety is cool.

The attorneys at McMullin Injury Law created the back-to-school coloring contest in 2015 as a fun way to reinforce important safety principles. This year’s coloring pages promote themes of seat belt safety, bike safety and positive interactions with police.

“At McMullin Injury Law, we understand the importance of teaching our children about safety,” managing partner Andrew Spainhower said. “We help people recover the right way after they’ve been in an accident or suffered an injury. It’s particularly sad when we’re dealing with a kid who has been hurt. We can’t go back in time and take the pain away, but when we get involved, things get better.”

Five winners will be randomly selected to receive cash prizes of $200 each for a back-to-school shopping spree.

“The most fun part is watching how excited the kids are to win the money,” Spainhower said.

There’s no age limit to participate, but only entrants 13 and under will be eligible for the cash prizes. To enter, download and print one of the coloring pages from the McMullin Injury Law website. Drop off the completed page at the law firm’s St. George office anytime before Aug. 5. The child’s name and phone number should be clearly written at the bottom.

The five winners of the $200 back-to-school shopping sprees will be randomly drawn and contacted Aug 6. Every child will receive a candy bar for participating.

Although winners aren’t selected based on merit, Spainhower said he’s looking forward to seeing some pretty impressive entries again this year.

“We’ll have kids that glue glitter and stuff on them, just go all out,” he said. “We hang them up in our office. Law firms are pretty boring, so having some coloring contest art on the wall for a couple weeks every summer makes it more lively in here.”

Safety is the mission for a legal group that works with people injured in auto accidents and other unfortunate circumstances. Every summer, McMullin Injury Law partners with the city of St. George to sponsor Safety Town, a fun yet educational program for kids entering kindergarten or first grade in the upcoming school year. Students learn about common safety concerns including “stranger danger,” bullying, fire safety, internet safety, bike safety and more through entertaining hands-on activities.

The back-to-school coloring contest is just another opportunity for the attorneys at McMullin Injury Law to give back to the community they live, work and play in. Spainhower and founding partner Anthony McMullin, both St. George natives, feel extremely fortunate to have built a successful law firm in their hometown. Since opening its doors in 2012, the firm has grown to include five attorneys, a support staff of 12 and a satellite office in Cedar City.

McMullin Injury Law focuses exclusively on personal injury cases, including accidents involving cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trucking, dog bites, slip and fall injuries, workers’ compensation and wrongful death. The firm was created with an emphasis on clients, McMullin said, to focus on the human aspect of their injuries. They have handled thousands of cases in Utah, Nevada and Arizona, recovering millions of dollars annually for clients injured through no fault of their own.

“We make sure that people can have access to whatever medical care is best for them, and we make sure it all gets covered properly by the right insurance company,” Spainhower said. “We do everything we possibly can to take away the stress of the situation, navigate the insurance claims and make sure that things work out how they should in the end for our clients.”

Click here to print the coloring sheets and entry forms.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

McMullin Injury Law | Address: 301 N. 200 East #3C, St. George, or 1760 N. Main St. #201, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-673-9990 [email protected] | Website.

