Richard Sullivan Bentley Jr.

Nov 11, 1939 – July 16, 2021

Richard S. Bentley, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother returned to his heavenly home on July 16, 2021.

Born in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 11, 1939, to Richard Sullivan Bentley and Noma Cox Bentley, he moved to Butte, Montana, at age 7, then later moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where he worked at JC Penney Company and the family ranch. In Lewiston, he met Adele Baird.

Because his family roots were in St George, Utah, he moved there and attended Dixie High School where he participated in football, basketball and track.

He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Spanish speaking, in the West Spanish American Mission from 1960-1962 . After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Adele Baird, on Dec 21, 1962, in the St. George Temple. After graduating from BYU in accountancy, he enjoyed a fulfilling career as an Internal Auditor for a national accounting firm, controller in Las Vegas, and controller for land development companies in St George, Utah, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Having lived also in Los Angeles, Dallas, Salt Lake City, he was always a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ and served in countless callings as he ministered and served to all those around him. He and Adele served three additional missions: Bishop Storehouse directors in Las Vegas, Nevada, Institute directors in Santa Monica, California, and office missionaries in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He loved all sports, but his favorite was to golf with good friends and family. He loved his family and always taught them in word and by example how important their relationship with Jesus Christ is. He took any opportunity to share with all his testimony, his love for the Savior and the Savior’s Gospel.

Richard is survived by his wife of 58 years Adele, Washington, Utah; his son, Randall(Brandi) Bentley, Las Vegas, Nevada.; his daughters, Kellyanne(Adam) Taylor, Las Vegas, Nevada, Karen Bentley, St George, Utah, and Kimberly(Cory) Jones, Las Vegas, Nevada; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and his sister, Darlene(Kenneth) Nickell, Pleasant Grove, Utah.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers William Bentley, Gordon Rene Bentley, and Jerre Bentley.

Viewing and Funeral Services will be held Monday, July 26, 2021, at the Buena Vista Washington Stake Center, 806 N Fairway Cir. Washington, Utah Viewing time will be 10:30-11:15 a.m., Funeral Service to follow at 11:30 a.m.

Family and friends that are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service by clicking on the link below.

https://zoom.us/j/91400583302?pwd=NUV0TU9yN1gyZFJ2R2pjRWZNbEtNZz09

Passcode: Bentley

Funeral service will be followed by graveside interment at the Washington City Cemetery.

