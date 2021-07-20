Adam Snow named as new Washington County commissioner; new clerk/auditor also appointed

Adam Snow, Southern Utah director at U.S. House of Representatives, named new Washington County commissioner, St. George, Utah, July 20, 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Adam Snow was selected to fill the vacancy on the Washington County Commission left in the wake of Commissioner Dean Cox’s death last week. The appointment was made following a special election Tuesday held in St. George by the Washington County Republican Party.

Snow, Southern Utah director at the U.S. House of Representatives, was chosen from 12 applicants who applied to fill the upcoming vacancy on the County Commission following Cox’s announcement he was stepping down due to personal and health reasons. His last official day as a county commissioner was to be July 31. However, Cox died July 7 due to complications related to cancer.

As Cox’s resignation occurred before his second term on the commission ended, it was left to the leadership of the county’s Republican Party to appoint a replacement to fill the remainder of the term. Because of this, Snow and other applicants have been busy visiting members of the central committee and vying for their support.

Also joining Snow as one of the county’s newest public officials is Susan Lewis who was selected with 70% of the vote to replace Kim Hafen as the new Washington County Clerk/Auditor. Hafen retired from the position earlier this summer. Lewis has been working in the county clerk’s office and was endorsed by Hafen.

