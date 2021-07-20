Motorcyclist transported to hospital with serious injuries following T-bone crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A motorcycle rider was seriously injured and transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on 3000 South that led to an investigation by the accident reconstruction team on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., emergency personnel responded to the corner of 3000 South and 3150 East on a two-vehicle crash involving a white Cadillac SUV and a motorcycle.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter told St. George News that initial reports indicated the motorcycle rider was unconscious and not breathing prior to responders arriving.

At the scene, officers found the rider who was seriously injured but breathing by then, Bangerter said. The man was transported to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition. The woman driver of the SUV was also transported by ambulance to be evaluated at the hospital.

At the time of the crash, the Cadillac was heading south on 3000 East while the motorcycle was heading east on 3150 East. At some point, Bangerter said, both vehicles ended up colliding at the intersection. The impact sent the motorcycle into the front of the SUV and threw both the motorcycle and the rider nearly 50 feet from the point of impact.

According to witness statements taken at the scene, the motorcycle approached the stop sign “at a high rate of speed,” Bangerter said, and then reportedly failed to stop before entering the roadway.

Bangerter added that this is preliminary information only. The accident reconstruction team that was dispatched to the scene was still in the process of taking measurements and gathering evidence to investigate the cause of the crash – a process that could take several hours.

The rider was not wearing a helmet a the time of the collision and, according to initial reports, suffered significant head injuries during the incident.

As responders continued to process the scene, a resident who lived nearby brought bottled water to help hydrate those working in triple digit temperatures. No other vehicles were involved and no further details were available at the time of this report.

The St. George Police Department, the accident reconstruction team, the St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

St. George News reporter Darren Fraser contributed to this report.

