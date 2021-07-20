Amid storm, pickup truck found in Enterprise stuck in wash prompts search and rescue

Written by Chris Reed
July 20, 2021
The Enterprise Fire Department station on July 20, 2021. Enterprise, Utah | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ENTERPRISE — Amid a flash flood warning in Enterprise, the Enterprise Fire Department and Washington County Search and Rescue rushed to a report of a pickup truck stuck in the wash near the road leading to the Hebron Cemetery off state Route 219 on Wednesday.

Rock and dirt debris and floodwaters on the road leading to the Hebron Cemetery in Enterprise, Utah. July 20, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

Enterprise Fire Chief Brenden Moody told St. George News when they came upon the vehicle, it was “quite a bit” under water and mud; however, the vehicle was empty. And first responders found out it had been since the night before.

“Someone got stuck last night and just left it,” Moody said, adding that once that was confirmed, search and rescue was called off. “We just left it there.”

According to the National Weather Service, Enterprise got a little under a quarter inch of rain in under an hour early Wednesday afternoon. But by 3:30 p.m., as is typical in the monsoonal season, the sun was bright and the only evidence of flooding were a few puddles.

