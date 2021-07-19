Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Aerial view of the scene of a railroad train derailment near Lund, Utah, July 16, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Regional Hospital has had days in the past week where it had more admitted patients than it has available beds as Southern Utah, the state and the nation continues to see a resurgence of COVID-19 – chiefly among those who are not vaccinated.

CEDAR CITY — A freight train derailment in a remote part of Iron County late Thursday night was caused by a heavy rainstorm that washed away the ground beneath large sections of track, officials confirmed Friday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — A family in Apple Valley awoke early Monday morning to a stranger at the door asking for water, which set in motion a series of events that led Washington County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest a man for aggravated assault, after wading through conflicting accounts between an estranged couple that became stranded out in the desert.

FEATURE — Let’s face it. No one wants to have an unexpected encounter with a rattlesnake slithering around the outdoor playgrounds of Southern Utah. Like them or not, rattlesnakes are a protected species in Utah because they play a vital role in the local ecosystem.

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George will see a second parking structure built downtown in the near future while the county jail will get an expansion in medical services thanks to resolutions recently passed by the Washington County Commission.

