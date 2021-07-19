Afternoon storm causes flooding in parts of Iron County; flash flood watch in effect for Southwest Utah

Written by Jeff Richards
July 19, 2021

CEDAR CITY — An afternoon thunderstorm moved quickly through parts of Iron County on Monday, causing flooding in some areas.

Shaded areas of map show where Flash Flood Watch is in effect for July 19, 2021 | Image courtesy of National Weather Service, St. George News / Cedar City News

The Fiddlers Canyon area and other parts of northern Cedar City, along with Enoch City to the north, were among the locations hit hard by the downpour, which started around 2 p.m. The thundershowers and subsequent flooding of streets and streams prompted the National Weather Service to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory for Cedar City and Enoch, which is to remain in effect until 5:45 p.m.

“Do not attempt to cross flood waters on foot or in a vehicle,” the NWS warned in a tweet. “Thunderstorms in the area may continue to produce heavy rainfall.”

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued an expanded flash flood watch until midnight Monday for Southwest Utah and Zion National Park, in addition to other areas, including Juab and Millard counties and the mountains of Southern Utah.

“The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding or debris flows exists this afternoon and evening over burn scars, normally dry washes and streams surrounded by steep slopes as thunderstorms develop and move from south to north over the watch area,” the NWS statement says.

Area residents are advised to monitor the local weather forecasts and prepare themselves to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.

This is a developing story.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News in 2017. Jeff is a longtime journalist and secondary school teacher. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters. They also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @stgnews@moabjeff@stgnewssports

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!