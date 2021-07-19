Afternoon storm causes flooding in parts of Iron County; flash flood watch in effect for Southwest Utah

CEDAR CITY — An afternoon thunderstorm moved quickly through parts of Iron County on Monday, causing flooding in some areas.

The Fiddlers Canyon area and other parts of northern Cedar City, along with Enoch City to the north, were among the locations hit hard by the downpour, which started around 2 p.m. The thundershowers and subsequent flooding of streets and streams prompted the National Weather Service to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory for Cedar City and Enoch, which is to remain in effect until 5:45 p.m.

“Do not attempt to cross flood waters on foot or in a vehicle,” the NWS warned in a tweet. “Thunderstorms in the area may continue to produce heavy rainfall.”

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued an expanded flash flood watch until midnight Monday for Southwest Utah and Zion National Park, in addition to other areas, including Juab and Millard counties and the mountains of Southern Utah.

“The potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding or debris flows exists this afternoon and evening over burn scars, normally dry washes and streams surrounded by steep slopes as thunderstorms develop and move from south to north over the watch area,” the NWS statement says.

Area residents are advised to monitor the local weather forecasts and prepare themselves to take action should a flash flood warning be issued.

This is a developing story.

