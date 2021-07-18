Springdale acquires land to expand River Park

File photo of statue of Mother Earth at the George Barker River Park located on Zion Park Boulevard in Springdale, Utah, July 22, 2014 | Photo by Aspen Stoddard, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The residents of Springdale are going to have a little more park space.

The city announced Wednesday that it is expanding George A. Barker River Park after purchasing 0.91 acres of additional land.

Springdale Mayor Stan Smith made the announcement during the Town Council Meeting at the Canyon Community Center on Wednesday.

“No buildings will be going up there,” Smith said. “This will be for the locals.”

The park, located at 1751 Zion Park Blvd., is bordered by the boulevard to the west and the Virgin River to the east just before the Chevron station on the way to Zion National Park. The additional land, purchased for around $600,000, according to city officials, lies between the present park and a group of townhomes.

Smith said the additional land was paid through existing park impact fees collected over the years.

Ryan Gubler, director of parks and recreation for Springdale, told St. George News it was money well spent.

“Definitely worth the $600,000 we paid to expand and preserve open space in town along the river,” Gubler said. “The River Park is a very popular place for residents and visitors and is beloved by the community.”

That said, while plans have not been solidified on what to do with the extra land, both Smith and Gubler indicated it will be done with the locals in mind.

“Plans are still fluid but we are going to make decisions based on what we feel will best serve the residents and enhance the great space we already have,” Gubler said.

