Ruby’s Inn welcomes summer visitors to the doorstep of Bryce Canyon with old-fashioned hospitality

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Beat the heat – and the crowds – this summer with an unforgettable getaway to Ruby’s Inn. It’s only a couple of hours away from the desert heat of southwestern Utah but looks and feels like you’re in a different world.

A stone’s throw from Bryce Canyon National Park, Ruby’s Inn provides comfortable lodgings and resources for exploring one of the jewels of Utah’s public lands. What started out as a humble lodge more than a century ago has evolved into an international tourist attraction with an RV park and campground, three restaurants, a service station, a general store and many other amenities.

“If you’ve never been to Bryce Canyon, make an excuse to come up here,” general manager Lance Syrett said.

Summer is the perfect time of year to stay at Ruby’s Inn. The spring crowds have thinned, and daytime highs seldom exceed 85 degrees. Hikers will enjoy exploring miles of gorgeous trails in Bryce Canyon. And there’s no shortage of breathtaking views along the Canyon 2 Canyon Trail, a 17-mile paved bike path stretching from Inspiration Point in the park to Red Canyon.

The Ruby’s Inn Adventure Center offers activities for the whole family to enjoy, including bike rentals, guided ATV tours, wagon rides and horseback riding tours. There’s also thrilling virtual reality tours and scenic airplane and helicopter flights over the park and surrounding landmarks. Bryce Canyon, certified as an International Dark-Sky Park in 2019, hosts a variety of astronomy education and stargazing programs.

Marvel at the skills of local cowboys during the Bryce Canyon Country Rodeo four nights a week. Take in homestyle cooking and live country music performed by the Bryce Canyon Wranglers at Ebenezer’s Barn & Grill.

“We’re one of the only places in Utah that has Branson-style quality entertainment every night,” Syrett said.

Along the lines of entertainment, Ruby’s Inn will host the Utah Symphony on Aug. 12 for an extraordinary concert experience at the rim of Bryce Canyon. Classical music blended with night sky and red rock views will offer a feast for the ears and eyes. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

And if you don’t want to travel home that night, Ruby’s Inn is offering unbeatable rates on bookings for the rest of July and August. Beyond the Utah Symphony concert, if you’re looking for a late summer getaway, stay two nights or more and get 20% off per night between Aug. 16 and Sept. 2. Nightly rates include hot breakfast every morning.

More than just traditional hotel rooms, the property offers a wide variety of lodging, including rustic cabins, tent and RV camping and other unique options. Hungry adventurers will find a plethora of food options ranging from burgers and pizza at the Canyon Diner to a hearty homestyle dinner at Cowboy’s Buffet & Steak Room. Whether guests are booking a weekend staycation, a quick day trip or a special date night, Ruby’s Inn welcomes all with old-fashioned hospitality.

“Ruby’s is a one-stop shop,” Syrett said. “Whether you’ve got somebody who wants to sleep in a tent or someone who prefers the luxury of the Bryce Canyon Grand, it’s a meeting point for all of those people.”

Since 1916, the Syrett family has made it easy for visitors from around the world to experience the epic scenery of Bryce Canyon. The lodging options at Ruby’s Inn cater to travelers with any budget, not to mention the added value of retail, restaurants and unique family entertainment.

The success of Ruby’s Inn has contributed directly to the popularity of Bryce Canyon and the area’s growing tourism industry. Today, the establishment is among the largest employers in Garfield County and one of the main lodging operations between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

Ruby’s Inn | Address: 26 S. Main St., Bryce Canyon City | Telephone: 866-866-6616 | Website.

