Oct. 14, 1938 – July 11, 2021

Willis Dee Bagnell, age 82, passed away Sunday July 11, 2021 in St. George, Utah. He was born Oct. 14, 1938 in Huntington, Utah to Lee Huffman and Clara Howard Bagnell. He married the love of his life Linda Nowling in Coalville, Utah, on Nov. 19, 1960. They were married for 61 years.

Willis was raised in Huntington, Dragerton, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Willis and Linda lived in California and raised their family.

Willis served his country in the United States Air Force and Utah National Guard. He was an avid fisherman, outdoorsman and furniture maker. Loved all things in nature. He was an expert bow maker, plant aficionado and cook.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Bagnell; children, Shaun Dee (David) of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Aaron Edward of Santa Cruz, California; six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Byron (Andrea) Bagnell of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister, Clara Lee (James) Eckman of Little Rock, Arkansas; sister-in-laws, Shanna (Scott) Lucido of South Jordan, Utah, and Jo Ann Spencer of Logan, Utah, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Howard Bagnell.

A Viewing will be held Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 10:30-10:45 a.m. at the Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah, 84117.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday July 21, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at the Holladay Memorial Park. 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah, 84117.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary.