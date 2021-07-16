3 workers rescued after freight train derailment in Iron County

Scene of a railroad train derailment near Lund, Utah, July 16, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Three railroad workers were safely evacuated from a Union Pacific freight train that derailed northwest of Cedar City late Thursday night.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Del Schlosser issued a news release shortly after 3 a.m. Friday with details about the incident.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Cedar Communications received a 911 call about a train that had derailed near Lund, a tiny, remote community about 30 miles from Cedar City, the news release stated, adding that the train consisted of approximately 95 cars and was operated by a three-man crew. The type of cargo the train was carrying and its overall weight have not yet been determined.

The three occupants of the train were all reportedly injured in the crash, including one who had a bleeding head injury. Nevertheless, the three men were able to get themselves out of the train and onto the upper side of the tipped-over locomotive. The men reported there had been water covering the tracks just prior to the derailment.

“Due to the rising floodwaters, the occupants could not evacuate off the top of the derailed locomotive,” the news release added. “Due to the remote location and lack of medical supplies, there was a concern for the wellbeing of those injured.”

Schlosser said deputies and emergency personnel had a difficult time reaching the subjects due to the weather conditions and flooding in the area. Eventually, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday, rescuers were able to make contact with the three men on top of the train and begin the process of extricating them.

“After some time, the subjects were transferred off the train,” Schlosser said in the news release. “They were then transported to the hospital for further treatment. Two occupants were in good condition and one was in stable condition.”

Schlosser said the public is being advised to stay out of the area until the train cars can be removed, an operation that is expected to take many hours.

Further details regarding the incident are expected to be released in a news conference scheduled for noon on Friday, Schlosser said.

The investigation is being turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board and Union Pacific, the sheriff’s office added.

In addition to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, personnel from several other agencies assisted with this incident, including Iron County Roads Department, Cedar City Fire Department, Washington County Swift Water Team, Union Pacific, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Southern Utah University Police (off-duty officer in the area), Gold Cross Ambulance and Beaver County Ambulance.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

