Police, families search for missing teenagers; public asked to be on the lookout

Tony Saldariagga and Reese Fitzgerald have been missing since Wednesday evening, July 16, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Kristen Saldariagga, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Heber City Police Department posted a Facebook notice to be on the lookout for two teenagers, Reese Fitzgerald and Tony Saldariagga, who have been missing since Wednesday night.

Both families have expressed worry about the couple’s safety and just want them to come home.

Heather Fitzgerald, Reese’s mother, told St. George News that Reese has a cousin in St. George who is actively looking for the couple.

Kristen Saldariagga, Tony’s mother, told St. George News that the couple was seen and confirmed to have been at a casino in Mesquite and then a little over 24 hours ago were known to be in Las Vegas.

Since then, and at the time of this report, no other information about their destination or present location was confirmed. Both parents are asking police and citizens to be on the lookout and hope that the 16-year-olds will just come home.

Both teenagers have their cellphones turned off, and according to the Facebook post posted by the Police Department, the couple is in a 2004 Chevy Cavalier with Utah license plate number 8L3YB.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Heber City Police at 435-654-1411.

