Pickup truck explodes, is engulfed in flames early Friday morning in St. George

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck exploded and was engulfed in flames early Friday morning in the area of 1300 West and 700 North in St. George, and authorities are still investigating how it happened.

St. George Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hooper said that the Fire Department, St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance emergency personnel responded to the call at 2:44 a.m.

According to a message sent to St. George News, which included video of the event that can be seen in the media player at the top of this report, neighbors heard several loud pops sounding like gunfire, which were probably the tires on the truck exploding.

The reader speculated that lightning had struck the vehicle, but Hooper confirmed with St. George News that lightning was not the cause, and it’s still under investigation.

Hooper said police on scene suspected the truck was stolen. The fire melted the vehicle identification number, and none of the neighbors reported knowing who owns the truck.

“So much damage was done to the vehicle, we weren’t able to tell exactly what happened,” Hooper said. “We’re still investigating.”

Hooper added that two neighbors were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and released. No other injuries were reported, and no structures or other vehicles were damaged, although some fencing and a neighboring yard sustained minor damage.

