1 transported to hospital following crash on Dixie Drive that congests traffic

ST. GEORGE — One person was transported to St. George Regional Hospital on Friday afternoon after a collision at the intersection of Dixie Drive and South Valley View Drive, where traffic had to be diverted for about an hour.

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance personnel showed up on the scene after the call went out at 2:46 p.m.

St. George Police Sgt. Tyler Beddoes told St. George News that a maroon passenger vehicle was stopped at a red light in the inside lane of northbound Dixie Drive.

The driver of a passenger van, going northbound on Dixie Drive behind the maroon vehicle, reportedly failed to see that the car was stopped for a red light and rear-ended the car, Beddoes said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to the hospital, Beddoes said, but he did not know the full extent of the driver’s injuries.

Northbound traffic on Dixie Drive was diverted through the parking lot behind the Sinclair Gas station at the intersection while tow trucks and emergency personnel cleared the scene.

Beddoes said that the driver of the passenger van was cited for traffic violations.

The information in this report came from police personnel and may not contain the full scope of the findings.

