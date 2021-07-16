What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream celebrates first year in business | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Nothing says summer like ice cream, so the newly married host of “What’s on the Menu” Sheldon Demke brought the wife and kids to see what’s new at Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream.

Handel’s is celebrating one year of serving Southern Utah locals and visitors at their Bluff Street location, so it’s only fitting the family enjoyed some ice cream birthday cake. And the new Mrs. Demke is eating for two!

Join Sheldon and family to celebrate Handel’s first birthday in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Handel’s offers a variety of treats to delight different tastes, like a root beer float for Gabe and a mint chocolate chip Handel pop for Ally. Whitnie Demke tried the new chocolate Oree Dough, ice cream with Oreo cookie pieces and cookie dough chunks.

Demke, on the other hand, is a hot fudge guy.

“Love those hot fudge sundaes here at Handel’s; they are incredible,” he said. “I had mine with just the regular Oree Dough, and I love it.”

Eventually it was time for the family to pack up and hit the road, but not before grabbing a few quarts to go.

All of Handel’s 48 flavors, including butter pecan, cherry vanilla and orange pineapple, are made fresh daily in the store and at every location nationwide since 1945. With so many scrumptious menu items to choose from, it’s no surprise they were recently voted the community’s favorite ice cream parlor in the Best of Southern Utah.

“As we reflect over this year, it’s been a great experience for us here to see the community support, the smiling faces, the families,” manager Weston Yardley said. “Even guests from outside our state come in here getting this amazing ice cream.”

Stop by Handel’s on Saturday to celebrate their first year in business. The fun goes all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the first 50 guests will get free ice cream for a year!

What’s on the Menu: Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream | Address: 291 N. Bluff St., St. George | Telephone: 435-688-2449 | Hours: Monday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Facebook | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.