10 years on, Dr. Spencer Wells celebrates a ‘wonderful journey’ helping patients at Desert Pain

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Living with chronic pain is a daily battle, and Dr. Spencer Wells always stands ready to join the fight. The St. George native and interventional pain management specialist is celebrating 10 years of helping patients live their best life possible at Desert Pain Specialists.

With caring and highly qualified physicians trained in the latest procedures, Desert Pain stands at the forefront of treating pain conditions in Southern Utah. Wells has played a pivotal role in the growth of the practice over the past decade as they help more and more patients navigate the complexities of treating chronic and acute pain.

“It’s not always easy to take care of patients who are in pain, so we try to approach this field with a sense of compassion,” he said. “We listen to them and give them the best that modern medicine has to offer.”

The physicians at Desert Pain are dedicated to helping patients find relief from myriad pain conditions using all available resources, including injections, nerve blocks, regenerative medicine, physical therapy, medications and surgery. Wells focuses on minimally invasive procedures to restore or maintain the quality of life his patients are seeking. And although it isn’t possible to get every patient completely out of pain, most will experience significant improvement.

Wells developed an interest in medicine while helping out at his father’s veterinary clinic. He completed medical school as well as fellowship training in pain medicine and anesthesiology at the University of Louisville. After finishing his education, he returned to his hometown and joined forces with Dr. Court Empey, the founder of Desert Pain and a former Dixie High School classmate.

“To this day, I’m very grateful that he would consider bringing me on as a partner,” Wells said. “I’m just as grateful as the day he said he would hire me.”

Shortly afterward, he took charge of opening their satellite clinic in Mesquite. Wells and his wife, who was also born and raised in St. George, have four children. He enjoys spending time with his family in the Pine Valley wilderness, swimming and running in Ironman triathlons.

Wells said the most important aspect of successful pain management is listening to patients, learning about the challenges pain creates in their daily life and how they’ve tried to treat their condition in the past. He presents each patient with all viable treatment options and works with them to build the care plan that best suits their unique needs.

After training in anesthesia, often a thankless job, Wells enjoys making connections with his patients and observing their progress as they overcome challenges and start living life with less pain. Their gratitude is what keeps him inspired to continue learning, innovating and healing for the next 10 years and beyond.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” he said. “I’m grateful to be back home. It’s a great place to be, and I look forward to many more years of serving the communities of St. George and Mesquite.”

As the area’s premier interventional pain management team, Desert Pain practices evidence-based, forward-thinking medicine that integrates the newest available treatments. They address all types of pain conditions, including back pain, neck pain, sciatica, neuropathy, migraines and sports injuries.

At Desert Pain, patients are seen, heard, understood and supported throughout their pain management journey. Call 435-216-7000 or visit the Desert Pain website to schedule an appointment with a specialist today.

