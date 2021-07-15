Photo gallery: Storm brings lightning, flooding, hail to Southern Utah

Storm in Southern Utah, Hurricane, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Lucas Stout, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A storm swept through Southern Utah on Wednesday evening bringing much needed rain to the area but also flooding in some areas and damaging hail in others.
The storm, which early readings indicate drenched St. George in anywhere from a half-inch to .69 inches of rain, provided an amazing light show, with enough lightning that even amateur photographers were able to catch several photos.
However, flooding in many areas of Southern Utah snarled traffic, and hail ranged in size from pea-sized up to reports of quarter-sized hail farther north in Enoch.
St. George News posted a weather roll call on the news Facebook page, and many readers submitted photos from Ivins to Enoch. See photos in the gallery below, as well as additional photos and reader submitted videos on the Facebook post.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Storm in Southern Utah, Hurricane, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Matt Anderson, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Hurricane, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Shanna Owens, St. George News
Storm in Indian Hills, Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Shalissa Fowles Thode, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Iron County, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Wendy Crane, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Ivins, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Jessica Bunker, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Lisa Meyer, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Santa Clara, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Ben Shakespeare, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Casey Leigh Miche, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by George Claseman, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Katie Gardiner, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Malinda Whipple, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Randy Balduck, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Tyler Rountree, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, St. George, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Andrea Larkin, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, St. George, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Christine Mock Leonard, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, St. George, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Kaden Muir, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, St. George, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Kit Loomis, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, St. George, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Wendy Minke, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Washington, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Randy Hunt, St. George News
Storm in Bloomington Hills, Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Kaden Muir, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Cedar City, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Jo Whittaker, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Central, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Elise Tuttle Hendry, St. George News
Storm in Desert Canyon, Southern Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Austin Schadewald, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Bloomington, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Rebecca Patton Holt, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Enoch, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Bonnie Bundy Backus, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Enoch, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Brody Johnson, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Enoch, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Cami Cox, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Enoch, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Christine Johansen, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Enoch, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Corey DeMille, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Enoch, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Tyler Schmutz, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Hurricane, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Cindy Beteag, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Hurricane, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Kevin John Sanders, St. George News
Storm in Southern Utah, Hurricane, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Lucas Stout, St. George News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.