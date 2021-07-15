Photo gallery: Storm brings lightning, flooding, hail to Southern Utah

Storm in Southern Utah, Hurricane, Utah, July 14, 2021 | Photo by Lucas Stout, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A storm swept through Southern Utah on Wednesday evening bringing much needed rain to the area but also flooding in some areas and damaging hail in others.

The storm, which early readings indicate drenched St. George in anywhere from a half-inch to .69 inches of rain, provided an amazing light show, with enough lightning that even amateur photographers were able to catch several photos.

However, flooding in many areas of Southern Utah snarled traffic, and hail ranged in size from pea-sized up to reports of quarter-sized hail farther north in Enoch.

