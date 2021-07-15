Flash flood watch issued for Southern Utah

File photo shows aftermath after thunderstorm wreaks havoc through Washington County, Utah, Aug. 23, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Sam LeBaron, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Following Wednesday evening’s thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Utah, in effect from noon Thursday until midnight.

The flash flood watch includes the following areas: lower Washington County, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon Country, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, south central Utah, Southern Mountains, upper Sevier River Valleys and western Canyonlands.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop across the watch area this afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will be possible with any showers or thunderstorms.

Flash flooding is possible, especially in slot canyons, normally dry washes, areas in or near slickrock, and in vicinity of recent burn scars. Those venturing in the backcountry could encounter flooded, washed out or impassible roadways.

NWS precautionary/preparedness actions

The NWS advices the public to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.

